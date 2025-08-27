Atkins leads Chicago against Phoenix after 30-point game

Chicago Sky (9-28, 3-15 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (23-14, 13-9 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (9-28, 3-15 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (23-14, 13-9 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Ariel Atkins scored 30 points in the Sky’s 79-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury are 12-6 in home games. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA averaging 83.2 points and is shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Sky are 4-13 in road games. Chicago has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Phoenix averages 83.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 86.2 Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 83-67 on Aug. 3. Kahleah Copper scored 25 points to help lead the Mercury to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Sky. Atkins is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.