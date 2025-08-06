Athletics pitcher José Leclerc undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Athletics reliever José Leclerc, who was shut down for the season July 25, underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder,…

Athletics reliever José Leclerc, who was shut down for the season July 25, underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder, the club said Wednesday.

Dr. Keith Meister performed the procedure in Arlington, Texas. The A’s said Leclerc, on the injured list since April 23, will remain in Dallas to go through rehabilitation.

Leclerc, 31, appeared in 10 games for the A’s this season after signing a one-year, $10 million contract in January. He posted a 6.00 ERA with eight strikeouts over nine innings.

Leclerc has a career record of 12-21 and 41 saves with a 3.34 ERA in 369 1/3 innings in 360 games with 481 strikeouts since breaking in with Texas in 2016. He was with the Rangers through the 2024 season.

