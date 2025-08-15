Athletics designate third baseman Gio Urshela for assignment

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics designated third baseman Gio Urshela for assignment Friday, while recalling infielder Brett Harris…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics designated third baseman Gio Urshela for assignment Friday, while recalling infielder Brett Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Additionally, the A’s claimed left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Las Vegas.

Urshela signed a one-year contract with the club in December. He was batting .238 with 20 RBIs in 59 games for the last-place A’s, who are hosting the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

He was on the injured list for three weeks with a strained left hamstring before returning June 17, but Urshela appeared in just 27 of 49 games and hit .253 after coming back.

The 33-year-old Urshela batted .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs last season between Detroit and Atlanta. A slick defensive player, he has also played for the Yankees, Cleveland, Toronto, Minnesota and the Angels during a 10-year major league career.

Harris will make his season debut after batting .146 with three homers and 12 RBIs for the team over two stints and 36 games last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.