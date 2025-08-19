Atalanta signs Poland wing-back Nicola Zalewski after short stay at Inter Milan

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta has signed Nicola Zalewski with the Poland wing-back leaving Inter Milan after just seven months…

Atalanta did not disclose a transfer fee in the deal announced late Monday for the 23-year-old Zalewski. It was reported to be 17 million euros ($20 million).

That would be about 10 million euros ($11.7 million) profit for Inter which signed Zalewski on loan from Roma in February. The move was made permanent with a 6.3 million euro ($7.4 million) deal in June, while the club was in the United States at the Club World Cup. Inter lost in the round of 16 against Fluminense.

Zalewski will stay in the Champions League this season after Atalanta qualified by placing third in Serie A. In the final last season, he came on as a second-half substitute in Inter’s 5-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy-born Zalewski has played 29 times for Poland including two games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and two at the 2024 European Championship in Germany

Atalanta said Zalewski is its fifth offseason signing for the club, which is majority-owned by United States investor Stephen Pagluica.

The team is now coached by Ivan Jurić after the inspirational Gian Piero Gasperini left to join Roma after nine years in Bergamo that brought the 2024 Europa League title.

