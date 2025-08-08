Aston Villa signs forward Evann Guessand from French club Nice

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa made its first major signing of the summer by landing Ivory Coast forward Evann…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa made its first major signing of the summer by landing Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand from French club Nice for a reported fee of at least 30 million euros ($35 million) on Friday.

The 24-year-old Guessand scored 13 goals in total last season playing mainly as a winger and was named Nice’s player of the season.

Villa described him as “a versatile operator capable of playing across the front line.” Neither team disclosed financial terms. The deal reportedly includes another 5 million euros in potential add-ons.

“This club is special,” Guessand said in Villa’s announcement. “History, pride, passion, the belief. When I heard the club wanted me, I didn’t think twice.”

Unai Emery’s team begins its Premier League campaign Aug. 16 when it hosts Newcastle.

Nice issued a statement hailing the French-born Guessand as a “model of resilience.” He rose through the team’s youth system and made his first-team debut in January 2020.

