A’s activate All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson from injured list

SEATTLE (AP) — All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson was activated from the injured list as part of a flurry of moves…

SEATTLE (AP) — All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson was activated from the injured list as part of a flurry of moves for the Athletics before Friday night’s game at Seattle.

The A’s also placed pitchers Jack Perkins and Ben Bowden on the 15-day IL, and infielder Max Schuemann was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Right-handers Eduarniel Núñez and Joey Estes were recalled from Las Vegas.

Wilson was placed on the IL after breaking his left forearm. He was batting .312 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs at the time of the injury, and he was the first fan-elected rookie shortstop for the All-Star Game.

The 25-year-old Perkins has a strained right shoulder. The rookie right-hander, who was promoted June 22, is 3-2 with a 4.19 ERA and three saves in 12 games, including four starts.

Bowden, a 30-year-old lefty, has a strained left lat. He has no record and a 4.22 ERA in 11 relief appearances this year.

The A’s had won eight of 11 going into their weekend series against the Mariners.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.