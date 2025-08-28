Arsenal forward Havertz has ‘minor’ surgery on knee injury

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal forward Kai Havertz underwent a “minor” knee operation on Thursday after being injured in the season-opening…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal forward Kai Havertz underwent a “minor” knee operation on Thursday after being injured in the season-opening game at Manchester United, the London club said.

Arsenal did not provide a timeline for Havertz’s return, but said “he will shortly begin his recovery and rehabilitation program, with everyone fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Havertz missed several months last season with a hamstring injury but British media reports said he is expected to only miss a few weeks this time.

Arsenal signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace after Havertz sustained his latest injury against United.

