Arráez’s go-ahead single sparks 5-run 11th inning, Padres beat Diamondbacks 10-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Luis Arráez had the go-ahead single in the 11th inning, Ramón Laureano added three hits and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Arráez was hitless in five at-bats before hitting a bloop single into short left field, which was enough to score Fernando Tatis Jr. from second base for a 6-5 lead. The Padres would tack on four more runs in the 11th.

San Diego has won eight of its past 10 games. Arizona had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit two homers, including one on a 103.9 mph fastball from Mason Miller that made it 5-all in the eighth. It was the hardest hit pitch for a homer since MLB began pitch tracking in 2008.

Laureano — who was added from the Baltimore Orioles at last week’s trade deadline — had a two-run double in the seventh that gave the Padres a 5-3 lead. The 31-year-old is 8 for 22 at the plate over five games with his new team.

D-backs starter Ryne Nelson gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

The right-hander left the game with a 3-2 lead and nobody on base in the sixth, but the D-backs bullpen walked four straight batters — three by Kyle Nelson and one by Andrew Hoffmann — to force in the tying run.

Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the first to give the D-backs a 2-0 lead. It was his 13th homer of the season and first in more than a month.

Key moment

San Diego third baseman Jose Iglesias made a great defensive play to end the 10th inning, fielding a ground ball, stepping on third and throwing to first for the double play.

Key stat

The Padres had six hits in the 11th inning.

Up next

The Padres send LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 9.00 ERA) to the mound to face D-backs RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 4.91) on Wednesday.

