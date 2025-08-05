Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-59, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (1-3, 6.46 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -136, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Arizona has a 27-28 record in home games and a 54-59 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

San Diego has a 26-32 record in road games and a 62-51 record overall. The Padres have gone 34-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 12 for 31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 28 doubles and 20 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 15 for 40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

