Another WNBA game, again in Chicago, disrupted by a sex toy tossed onto the court

CHICAGO (AP) — A sex toy was thrown onto the court in the closing seconds of the Atlanta Dream’s 86-65 victory over the Chicago Sky on Thursday night, the latest such incident at a WNBA game.

Sex toys also were thrown on court during games in Atlanta on July 29, Chicago on Friday and Los Angeles on Tuesday. Police said a second toy was thrown at the game in Atlanta, but it’s unclear if that one reached the court.

A man was arrested Saturday in College Park, Georgia, after he was accused of throwing a sex toy onto the court during the Dream’s July 29 game with the Golden State Valkyries, according to a police report. The report said he threw another sex toy during the Dream’s game on Friday against the Phoenix Mercury.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, public indecency and indecent exposure.

Another man in Phoenix was arrested after police say he threw a sex toy in the crowd at a Mercury game on Tuesday. Police say the 18-year-old pulled the sex toy from his sweater pocket and threw it toward seats in front of him, striking a spectator in the back.

Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and publicly displaying explicit sexual material.

The WNBA said any spectators throwing objects onto the court will face at least a one-year ban and prosecution from law enforcement.

