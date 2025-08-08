Angry fans attacked Sevilla’s facility after a loss in May. Police are now making arrests

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Four people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May 10 attack on Sevilla’s…

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Four people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May 10 attack on Sevilla’s training facilities following the soccer team’s loss to Celta Vigo.

The players stayed overnight at the complex because of security concerns created by a large group of fans who forced their way into the Jose Ramon Cisneros Palacios training ground.

Supporters, many of whom concealed their faces, broke down a metallic gate at an entrance for cars into the training grounds and caused damage inside the property. The club had condemned what it called “organized vandalism.”

Sevilla, which barely avoided relegation last season, had lost 3-2 at Vigo and the violence kicked off after the team bus arrived at the grounds.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported Friday that the National Police made four arrests and that the investigation was ongoing. There was no other information about identities, charges, or court dates.

