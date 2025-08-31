Angels’ Tyler Anderson placed on the injured list with a strained oblique

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained…

Anderson is 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts this season. He pitched Friday, when he scattered five hits across five scoreless innings of a 2-0 loss to the Astros. He said he didn’t feel good during that start.

“I had a feeling the whole time that this was not going to be a good situation at the end,” Anderson said Sunday. “At least for that start, fortunately, I feel like it was my back side oblique. I’ve done my front side like 10 years ago maybe, but with the back one it doesn’t really bother me to throw.”

Anderson added that he wasn’t sure if this would keep him out for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles signed right-hander Jose Ureña to take his spot on the roster. Ureña was designated for assignment by the Twins on Aug. 23 after posting a 4.58 ERA in four games with three starts.

The 33-year-old also has spent time with the Mets, Blue Jays and Dodgers this season. The Angels are the 11th team he’s been with in an 11-year career.

