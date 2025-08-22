Angels reinstate reliever Robert Stephenson from the 60-day injured list

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels reinstated reliever Robert Stephenson from the 60-day injured list on Friday. Stephenson,…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels reinstated reliever Robert Stephenson from the 60-day injured list on Friday.

Stephenson, 32, had been on the IL since May 31 with right biceps inflammation. He has pitched one scoreless inning over two appearances with the Angels this season.

Stephenson agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract in January 2024. He missed all of last year after having Tommy John surgery.

Right-hander Chase Silseth was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake before the opener of a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.

