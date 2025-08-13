Andujar hits a grand slam to help Greene and the Reds beat the Phillies 8-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miguel Andujar hit a grand slam and Hunter Greene pitched six sharp innings to help the Cincinnati…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miguel Andujar hit a grand slam and Hunter Greene pitched six sharp innings to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Noelvi Marte had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati in the rubber game of the three-game series. Elly De La Cruz had two hits and scored two runs.

Greene (5-3) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none in his big league start since June 3. The ace right-hander had been sidelined by a groin injury.

Philadelphia had won four in a row before dropping its last two games in Cincinnati. The NL East leaders finished with three hits.

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (11-4) was charged with four runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings.

Marte doubled home Austin Hays in the fourth, and Cincinnati added three more runs in the sixth. Hays doubled in De La Cruz, and Marte added an RBI single before coming home on throwing errors by left fielder Brandon Marsh and Sánchez.

The start of the game was delayed about an hour due to inclement weather in the area.

Key moment

The Reds loaded the bases with two down in the seventh. Andujar, who was acquired from the Athletics at the trade deadline, fouled off two straight pitches with a 2-2 count before driving the sixth consecutive slider thrown by Jordan Romano over the wall in left field.

Key stat

Andujar has homered in back-to-back games and three of the last four overall.

Up next

Jesús Luzardo (11-5, 4.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Phillies on Thursday against Brad Lord (3-6, 3.28 ERA) in the first of four games against Washington.

Cincinnati’s Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.49 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Milwaukee.

