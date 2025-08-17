Amorim unhappy that ‘clear’ foul went unpunished for Arsenal’s winning goal against Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believed Arsenal’s winning goal in the teams’ Premier League match at…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believed Arsenal’s winning goal in the teams’ Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday should have been disallowed for a “clear” foul in the buildup.

United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır was put off by Arsenal defender William Saliba as an inswinging corner was delivered by Declan Rice in the 13th minute. As Saliba backed into Bayındır, the goalie flapped at the ball and only managed to knock it across the line toward Riccardo Calafiori, who nodded in from close range.

That ultimately secured a 1-0 win for Arsenal and Amorim was disappointed the goal was allowed to stand.

“I think it’s clear,” Amorim said. “Players are touching the goalkeeper without the idea of going for the ball. That is not allowed.”

The Portuguese coach added: “It’s protecting the attacking guy and saying that we want (more) goals. But when you are touching the goalkeeper in that way, I think it’s hard.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes said that in a meeting arranged ahead of the season, the Premier League said referees will call for more fouls if players are blocking opponents at set pieces and not looking at the ball.

“But we know they are just saying that,” Fernandes said.

“Altay was saying the moment he goes to punch the ball, he gets a touch. But obviously we know in the Premier League, they don’t give much in those type of situations.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.