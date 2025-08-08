Alyssa Thomas records third straight triple-double in Phoenix’s 95-60 win over Indiana

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first WNBA player with…

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first WNBA player with three straight triple-doubles, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 95-60 on Thursday night for their third consecutive victory.

Thomas secured her 19th career triple-double with 3:47 left on a pass to the corner for DeWanna Bonner’s 3-pointer. Thomas has 41 points, 33 rebounds and 32 assists in her last three games.

Bonner finished with a season-high 23 points. Satou Sabally had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kahleah Copper scored 11 for Phoenix (19-11).

Sophie Cunningham scored 18 points and shot 5 of 8 on 3-pointers for Indiana (17-14). Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points. Caitlin Clark (right groin) missed her ninth straight game.

Phoenix had its lead trimmed to 53-44 early in the third quarter after Cunningham made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. But the Mercury answered with a 14-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Sami Whitcomb, for a 23-point lead with 2:39 left in the third.

Indiana went four-plus minutes without scoring in the third and finished the quarter with just 11 points.

DREAM 86, SKY 65

CHICAGO (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 25 points, Jordin Canada had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Atlanta controlled the second half and beat Chicago for its fourth straight victory.

Atlanta trailed 34-28 at halftime before scoring the first 10 points of the third quarter to take its first lead of the game. The Dream outscored the Sky 32-18 in the third to take a 60-52 lead.

Jordin Canada gave Atlanta the first double-digit lead of the game at 74-63 with 5:47 left in the fourth.

Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points and Nia Coffey scored 10 off the bench for Atlanta (19-11). Naz Hillmon grabbed 11 rebounds to become the second Dream player this season to record back-to-back games with 10-plus boards. Gray and Paopao each made three of the Dream’s nine 3-pointers.

Rachel Banham led Chicago (8-22) with 18 points. Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Angel Reese (back) did not play for the seventh time in the last nine games.

SPARKS 102, SUN 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson added 20 points and Kelsey Plum had 18, and Los Angeles beat Connecticut for its eighth win in nine games.

Los Angeles (14-15) scored 100-plus points for the fifth time in the last six games behind six players with double-digit scoring. Cameron Brink scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand each had 10.

Allemand secured her first career triple-double on a layup with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter. She also had 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each scored 19 points for Connecticut (5-24). Bria Hartley added 16 points and Leila Lacan had 10 points and seven assists.

Connecticut made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half to help build a 51-49 lead.

Plum did not make her first field goal of the game until the 2:41 mark of the third quarter when her 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 69-64 lead. Plum made Los Angeles’ 10th 3-pointer with 3:58 left in the fourth — on Julie Allemand’s 10th assist — for an 89-78 lead.

