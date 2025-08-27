Alvarez and Valdez help the Astros knock off the Rockies 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered for the first time since returning from a fractured right hand, helping Framber Valdez…

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered for the first time since returning from a fractured right hand, helping Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Alvarez hit a two-run drive off Angel Chivilli in the eighth inning for his fourth homer this season. The slugger was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and went 0 for 2 with two walks in his first game back.

Valdez (12-7) allowed three hits — all singles — in seven innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked two.

Cam Smith also went deep for Houston, which remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Seattle for the top spot in the AL West.

Colorado wasted a sharp performance by rookie right-hander Chase Dollander (2-11), who matched a career high with seven strikeouts in six innings of one-run ball.

Jesús Sánchez hit an RBI single for Houston in the first, and Smith led off the seventh with his first homer since June 28. It was Smith’s eighth homer on the season.

Houston played without manager Joe Espada, who missed the game due to an illness. Bench coach Omar Lopez managed in his absence.

Tyler Freeman had two hits for the Rockies, but All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman was ejected by home plate umpire James Hoye after he struck out in the sixth inning.

Key moment

On his 99th and final pitch of the night, Valdez stranded the tying run at the third base by getting Kyle Karros to fly out to left.

Key stat

Valdez is 4-0 with a 1.40 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

Up next

Astros right-hander Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.59 ERA) faces Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.31 ERA) when the series concludes on Thursday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

