Alonso leads Mets against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (76-56, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (71-61, second in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (76-56, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (71-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (2-0, 1.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -154, Phillies +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Pete Alonso’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

New York has a 71-61 record overall and a 43-24 record at home. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Philadelphia has a 76-56 record overall and a 34-34 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso has 33 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 105 RBIs for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 13 for 38 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 11 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .318 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .310 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

