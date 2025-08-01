Allisha Gray scores 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Dream beat Mercury 96-72

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Naz Hillmon had 18…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Naz Hillmon had 18 points and nine rebounds in her first start of the season as the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-72 on Friday night.

Atlanta scored 34 points in the first quarter after making 62% of its shots, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range. Gray had 14 points in the quarter— a career-high for any quarter — and Maya Caldwell added 11 to outscore Phoenix’s 23 points. The Dream’s eight 3-pointers tied a franchise record for any quarter.

The Dream extended their lead to 58-42 at halftime behind 16 points and four 3-pointers by Gray. A 9-0 run to begin the third quarter made it 67-42 before Phoenix made its first basket of the half with 6:30 left.

Atlanta had 84 points and 12 3-pointers entering the fourth.

Brionna Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Caldwell added a season-high 14 points for Atlanta (17-11). Gray was 8 for 12 from the floor, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, to reach 25-plus points for the seventh time this season. Brittney Griner (neck) and Rhyne Howard (left knee) did not play.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix (16-11) with 19 points. Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas moved into 13th in league history with 2,579 career rebounds.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.