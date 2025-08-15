Alejandro Kirk carries the Blue Jays past the Rangers, 6-5

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and a deciding two-run single in the…

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and a deciding two-run single in the eighth in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-5 comeback victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Kirk singled with the bases loaded in the eighth to help the Blue Jays (72-51) overcome a three-run deficit. Before the catcher’s at-bat, reliever Phil Matton (2-5) walked Daulton Varsho with the bases loaded.

Texas’ Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Louis Varland (4-3) got the win in relief, and Jeff Hoffman finished for his 28th save.

Texas star Jacob deGrom pitched five shutout innings, allowing only two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Kyle Higashioka hit a three-run homer for Texas in the second inning.

Key moment

Kirk’s bases-loaded single in the eighth.

Key stat

The Rangers have lost three in a row to fall to 61-62.

Up next

Toronto LHP Eric Lauer (7-2, 2.82 ERA) was set to face LHP Patrick Corbin (6-8, 4.00) on Saturday.

