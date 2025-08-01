Albies leads Braves against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Atlanta Braves (46-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-53, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 12:40…

Atlanta Braves (46-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-53, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -143, Braves +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds after Ozzie Albies’ four-hit game on Thursday.

Cincinnati has gone 32-25 at home and 57-53 overall. The Reds have gone 44-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 46-62 record overall and a 20-36 record in road games. Braves hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 23 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs while hitting .285 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 10 for 35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 26 doubles and 18 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 17 for 41 with two doubles, three triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 3-7, .235 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

