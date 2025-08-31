AL East-leading Blue Jays reunite with veteran INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, claiming him from Pirates

TORONTO (AP) — The AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays claimed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on…

TORONTO (AP) — The AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays claimed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

To make room on the roster, injured right-hander Yimi García was transferred to the 60-day injured list. García needs elbow surgery and is out for the year.

Kiner-Falefa hit .264 with one home run and 35 RBIs in 119 games with the Pirates this season.

An eight-year veteran who has also played for Texas and the New York Yankees, Kiner-Falefa signed ​​a two-year, $15 million contract with Toronto ahead of the 2024 season. He played 83 games for the Blue Jays before he was traded to Pittsburgh at last year’s deadline.

