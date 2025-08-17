A’ja Wilson scores 34 and Aces hit 18 3-pointers in a 106-87 win over the Wings 106-87

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, Chelsea Gray added 10 points and a career-high tying 14 assists…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, Chelsea Gray added 10 points and a career-high tying 14 assists and the Las Vegas Aces tied their season-high with 18 3-pointers in a 106-87 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Las Vegas (22-14), which topped 100 points for the fourth time this season, has won seven straight games and nine of 10.

Wilson shot 11 for 16 from the field and and 11 for 14 from the line.

Kierstan Bell made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts and finished with 18 points for the Aces. NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points and Jewell Loyd added 12 on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wings, and Paige Bueckers added 18 points.

Bell hit a 3-pointer that gave the Aces the lead for good with 34 seconds left in the first quarter and made another 3 with 7:12 remaining in the first half for a 10-point lead at 41-31. Dallas got within six points multiple times in the third quarter, but Loyd hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 14-4 run and the Aces led by double figures throughout the fourth.

Dallas (9-26) has lost two straight and seven of its last eight.

Las Vegas shot 34 of 68 from the field, shot 53% from behind the arc and hit 20 of 23 (87%) from the line.

The Wings shot 3 of 17 (18%) from 3-point range.

Arike Ogunbowale (knee) did not play for Dallas.

The Aces host Atlanta on Tuesday. The Wings plays the Sparks in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

