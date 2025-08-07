A’ja Wilson scores 27 points in the Aces’ 78-72 victory over the Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 27 points, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd each added 14 points and the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 27 points, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd each added 14 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Golden State Valkyries 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas (16-14) ended the third quarter on a 13-4 run for a 64-54 lead, then went scoreless in the fourth until the 6:05 mark as Golden State got as close as 66-63. A 5-0 run by the Aces, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Loyd, made it 74-65 with 2:47 left.

Wilson sealed it with two free throws with 34.9 seconds left.

Wilson finished 8 of 11 from the field and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. She also had two blocks in the first quarter to become the 10th player in WNBA history with 500.

Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points and Janelle Salaun added 13 for Golden State (14-15). Carla Leite and Kaila Charles each added 11.

Las Vegas led 43-38 at halftime behind 14 points from Wilson. The Aces took the lead for good on Young’s 3-pointer with 4:49 left in the third at 51-48.

Dana Evans gave Las Vegas the first double-digit lead of the game at 62-52 with 46 seconds left in the third.

