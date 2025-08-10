A’ja Wilson makes WNBA history in Aces’ win over Sun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 32 points and tied a career-high with 20 rebounds to become the first…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 32 points and tied a career-high with 20 rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and at least 20 rebounds in a game as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 94-86 on Sunday night.

Wilson grabbed almost as many boards as Connecticut had as a team (23) as Las Vegas (18-14) won its season-best fourth straight.

Jackie Young scored 21 points and reserves Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans scored 12 and 10 respectively.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Saniya Rivers had 17 and Leila Lacan 13 for Connecticut.

The Sun built a 31-27 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 45-33 with with 5:46 left before halftime on Tina Charles’ jump shot. But the Aces outscored Connecticut 12-0 to close the half to tie it 45-all at the half.

Chelsea Gray made two free throws to put Las Vegas ahead 51-50 with 7:18 to play and it led for the remainder of the game.

LYNX 83, LIBERTY 71

Kayla McBride scored 18 points and DiJonai Carrington added 15 to help Minnesota beat New York.

The teams will meet three times over the next nine days with New York having back-to-back games on the west coast before heading to Minnesota to play Saturday. The Lynx are off until that game.

Both sides were short-handed with New York missing Breanna Stewart (knee) and Minnesota playing without Napheesa Collier (ankle).

This was the first game between the teams at Barclays Center since New York won the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals last fall.

New York (20-11) was up 47-40 early in the third quarter before Minnesota went on a 24-7 run over the next 6 minutes to go up 64-54 on Natisha Hiedeman’s 3-pointer from the wing. The Lynx (27-5) hit five 3-pointers and had one three-point play during the game-changing burst. Minnesota led 66-57 heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away early in the final period behind Carrington, who the Lynx picked up last week in a deal with Dallas before the trade deadline.

MYSTICS 91, WINGS 78

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Washington used a strong second half to beat Dallas.

Sonia Citron scored 17 of her 18 points in the second half, Stefanie Dolson scored 14 and reserve Emily Engstler had 11 for the Mystics (14-17) who ended a four-game losing streak.

Paige Bueckers scored 17 points to lead Dallas and move into a tie for fourth place in WNBA history with Ruthie Bolton with her 25th game scoring in double digits to start a career. Cynthia Cooper is the leader at 92 games, followed by A’ja Wilson with 37 and Candace Parker with 32.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 points and Haley Jones 11 for Dallas, which has lost five straight.

After scoring 30 points in the first half and allowing Dallas (8-24) to build a 41-30 lead, Washington outscored the Wings 33-17 in the third and 28-20 in the fourth. Up 63-58 at the end of the third, Citron buried a 27-foot, step back 3-pointer to make it 76-66 with 5:34 remaining.

Dallas led 23-18 at the end of the first quarter. Iriafen’s tip-in with 4:57 before halftime brought the Mystics within 28-27, but Washington failed to convert a field before the break and Dallas pushed its lead to 41-30 at intermission with a 13-0 run.

DREAM 74, MERCURY 66

PHOENIX (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 17 points and Atlanta won its fifth straight, beating Phoenix.

Brionna Jones scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Naz Hillmon had 13 points and 13 boards for the Dream (20-11) , while Jordin Canada had a team-leading 13 points when she left due to injury.

Before the end of the third quarter, the left-handed Canada drove the left side of the lane, missed the sweeping underhanded layup attempt and appeared to land awkwardly before hobbling off the court. Unable to stand on her own, she was carried to the locker room by two team staff members.

Alyssa Thomas scored 21 points for Phoenix (19-12) and reserve DeWanna Bonner had 16.

Jones’ layup with 5:25 before halftime gave Atlanta a 36-19 lead before Phoenix rallied. The Mercury outscored Atlanta 15-3 and reduced their deficit to 39-34 at halftime.

Bonner made two free throws with 3:35 left in the third to give Phoenix a 48-46 lead. Jones made two foul shots to tie it, Canada followed with a 3-pointer and Phoenix never trailed again.

The loss ended Phoenix’s three-game winning streak.

SPARKS 94, STOMR 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored seven of Los Angeles’ final nine points including the winning three-point play with 5.6 seconds left, Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, and the Sparks beat Seattle.

Hamby, who scored 19 points, knotted it at 87-all with two free throws with 1:25 left. Plum sank a pair of free throws with 56.5 seconds to go for a two-point lead.

Seattle’s Brittney Sykes hit a pair of late layups including one with 12.7 seconds left to tie it at 91-all, setting up Hamby’s layup to win it.

Sykes scored 27 points, reserve Dominique Malonga scored 20, Skylar Diggins 17 and Nneka Ogwumike 15 for Seattle.

The Storm (16-16) built a 26-14 lead after the first quarter before Los Angeles won the second, 32-14, and led 46-40 at halftime. The second half was back-and-forth and neither team led by more than eight.

Seattle led 87-80 with 2:52 left on a basket by Diggins.

Azura Stevens scored 15 points and Cameron Brink came off the bench to score 14 for the Sparks.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.