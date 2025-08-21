After being released by Mets, right-hander Paul Blackburn signs with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after his final appearance with the New York Mets, Paul Blackburn signed with the…

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after his final appearance with the New York Mets, Paul Blackburn signed with the Yankees on Thursday to provide bullpen depth for the AL wild-card leaders.

Blackburn was originally supposed to be with the Yankees for Wednesday’s game against the Rays at Steinbrenner Field, but encountered extensive flight delays in Texas after flying in from Idaho and did not arrive in New York until early Thursday afternoon after rebooking flights.

“Yesterday I spent pretty much all day in the airport with delays and cancellations and everything,” Blackburn said before the Yankees opened a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Blackburn was 0-3 with a 6.85 ERA with the Mets this season. The right-hander last pitched the final five innings of an 11-6 loss to Atlanta on Aug. 13 when he allowed two runs.

“Some depth, some length,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Our pen right now is not filled with a lot of guys that give us a lot of length, so obviously a track record of success in the big leagues.”

The 31-year-old Blackburn was originally designated for assignment by the Mets on Saturday to make room for prospect Nolan McLean. The Mets announced he was released on Tuesday after declining an outright assignment to the minors and clearing waivers on Monday.

“It was tough but I think it’s a good place to start over,” Blackburn said. “Just kind of contribute anyway I can here for the rest of this year and go from there.”

Blackburn was originally acquired by the Mets from the A’s on July 30, 2024, and made five starts before he was diagnosed with spinal fluid leak in his back and had season-ending surgery.

He began this season on the injured list with right knee inflammation and an illness delayed his season debut until June 3. After a 7.71 ERA in six appearances, Blackburn returned to the IL with right shoulder impingement before getting activated last week.

“It’s been weird,” Blackburn said. “Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect or what to do with it. I just tried to continue to stay ready, continue to throw, continue to be available unless someone called.”

Blackburn is 22-31 with a 4.96 ERA in 93 games (86 starts) since debuting with the A’s in 2017. He went 7-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 21 games for the A’s in 2022 and made his lone All-Star team.

To clear room on the roster for Blackburn, Allan Winans was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

