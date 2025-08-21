Adli becomes latest player to leave Leverkusen after joining Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Morocco winger Amine Adli became the latest player to leave Bayer Leverkusen after completing a move…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Morocco winger Amine Adli became the latest player to leave Bayer Leverkusen after completing a move to Bournemouth on Thursday.

Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah and Lukas Hradecky have also left this summer, from the team that went undefeated in domestic competitions in winning the Bundesliga and German Cup in the 2023-24 campaign but didn’t capture a trophy last season.

According to a BBC report, the transfer fee was 29 million euros ($33.8 million).

The 25-year-old Adli was often used as an impact substitute in the league for Leverkusen, where he scored 23 goals in 143 competitive games, but typically started cup games.

Adli joined Bournemouth on a deal until 2028 and said of his four-year spell at Leverkusen: “The special time in this club has shaped me as an athlete and as a person. I will never forget them.”

Leverkusen has a new coach this season in Erik ten Hag, who has replaced Xabi Alonso.

