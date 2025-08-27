Aces win 12th straight, beat Dream 91-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jackie Young had her second triple-double…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jackie Young had her second triple-double this season and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 91-85 on Wednesday night for their 12th consecutive win.

The Aces (26-14) took sole possession of second in the WNBA standings, a game ahead of Atlanta (24-14) and six games behind league-leading Minnesota.

Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones led Atlanta with 19 points each.

Wilson now has 35 career games scoring at least 30 points, the second most in WNBA history.

Diana Taurasi holds the record with 54 career 30-point games. Wilson has 11 games with 30-plus points for the second consecutive season, one shy of the single-season record shared by Maya Moore (2014) and Jewell Loyd (2023).

Young finished with 10 points, a career-high tying 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

SUN 101, WINGS 95

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Leila Lacan had 22 points, Marina Mabrey scored 18 points, including two key free throws with 16.6 seconds left, and Connecticut beat Dallas for its highest scoring game this season.

Dallas played without No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers, who was a late scratch from the lineup due to an illness.

Tina Charles also scored 18 points for Connecticut, (10-28) which won on the road for just fourth time this season in 20 tries.

Aneesah Morrow finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Saniya Rivers added 11 points.

Aziaha James led Dallas (9-30) with 22 points. Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 18 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 points. Arike Ogunbowale (right knee) was also out of the Dallas lineup.

