AC Milan signs Young Boys defender Athekame for 2nd major Swiss addition this month

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed defender Zachary Athekame on Friday, adding another Swiss player this month as the seven-time European champion tries to return to the Champions League.

Milan said the 20-year-old Athekame signed a five-year contract. The transfer fee for the former Young Boys right-back is reportedly 10 million euros ($11.7 million).

The Switzerland Under-21 international arrives in Milan days after former Lucerne playmaker Ardon Jashari joined from Club Brugge for a reported 36 million euros ($42 million).

Milan placed eighth in Serie A last season and failed to qualify for any European competition.

Athekame played in all eight of Young Boys’ Champions League games last season. The Swiss title holder lost all eight to finish last in the 36-team standings. Milan placed 13th then was eliminated in the knockout playoffs by Feyenoord.

Athekame was released by his hometown club Servette as a teenager and played in the Swiss second-tier division just 15 months ago with Neuchatel Xamax.

