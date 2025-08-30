AC Milan signs speedy Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed dribbling expert Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea on Saturday for a reported fee of 37…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed dribbling expert Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea on Saturday for a reported fee of 37 million euros ($43 million).

The French player signed a five-year contract, Milan announced without providing financial details.

The 27-year-old Nkunku came up through Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system before moving to Leipzig in 2019. He spent the last two seasons at Chelsea and his extra-time goal sparked the Blues to a win over Benfica in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup — which Chelsea went on to win — in July. He scored 18 goals in 62 matches for Chelsea.

Known for his 1-on-1 abilities and speed with the ball, Nkunku will be counted on to add pace to Milan’s attack. He can play both as an attacking midfielder and as a forward. He has made 14 appearances for France.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said in August that Nkunku would no longer be part of the squad — after joining on a six-year deal in 2023 that was worth 52 million pounds (nearly $70 million).

“Christo is a fantastic professional,” Maresca said Friday. “The only problem with him is that in his position we have Cole Palmer, so it was tough to find minutes for him.”

Milan bounced back from a loss at the San Siro to promoted Cremonese in its Serie A opener with a 2-0 win at Lecce on Friday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.