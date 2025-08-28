AC Milan already in crisis while big-spending Como could be a challenger in Serie A

ROME (AP) — AC Milan’s problems have carried over from last season. Defending Serie A champion Napoli and 2023-24 winner…

ROME (AP) — AC Milan’s problems have carried over from last season. Defending Serie A champion Napoli and 2023-24 winner Inter Milan confirmed themselves as the top contenders. Como could challenge the top teams.

Those were the verdicts from the opening round of Serie A.

Here’s what to know entering the second round of the Italian league:

Key matchups

After losing at the San Siro to promoted Cremonese in its opener, Milan is under pressure to perform during a visit to Lecce on Friday. Returning coach Massimiliano Allegri has issues in attack with the Rossoneri so far unable to find a reliable solution at center forward amid potential deals on the transfer market that have fallen apart.

With Real Madrid product Nico Paz leading the way with a goal and an assist, Como comfortably beat Lazio in its opener. Now Como visits Bologna on Saturday to test itself against the Italian Cup champion. Coached by Cesc Fabregas, Como is owned by Indonesian tobacco billionaire brothers Roberto Budi Hartono and Michael Bambang Hartono and has spent 104 million euros ($121 million) in the current transfer market — the fifth most in the league.

Also on Saturday, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma visits promoted Pisa, which will host a Serie A match for the first time in 34 years. The Arena Garibaldi sits practically in the shadow of the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Players to watch

Juventus has been trying to offload Dusan Vlahovic and his 12 million euros ($14 million) salary — the highest in the league — before his contract expires after this season. Without much success, though, since Vlahovic has turned down every offer. Vlahovic scored in Juve’s opener, a 2-0 win over Parma, and if he puts in another solid performance at Genoa on Sunday, it could convince Juventus to keep him.

Inter struggled for alternatives in attack last season when Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were unavailable. Francesco Pio Esposito, a 20-year-old who could make his Serie A debut for Inter against Udinese on Sunday, is being touted as a future star. Esposito, who came up in Inter’s youth program and scored 17 goals on loan with Spezia in Serie B last season, already scored for Inter against River Plate in the Club World Cup.

Out of action

Ciro Immobile, the four-time Serie A scoring leader who signed with Bologna at age 35, is out for an estimated eight weeks after injuring his right leg last weekend.

Juventus midfielder Andrea Cambiaso was banned for two matches for hitting a Parma opponent in the face.

Off the field

The Serie A judge has requested more information before issuing a ruling over racist abuse directed at Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie by Parma fans.

Serie A champion Napoli is shopping again in Manchester and appears close to signing Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United to replace injured striker Romelu Lukaku.

Serie A president Ezio Simonelli said he fears Italy could be stripped of the co-hosting rights with Turkey to the 2032 European Championship if an immediate move isn’t made to update stadiums.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.