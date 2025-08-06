A UK police force to use ‘DNA tagging spray’ to curb disorderly soccer fans

CREWE, England (AP) — A police force in northwest England will use a “DNA tagging spray” to try to curb…

CREWE, England (AP) — A police force in northwest England will use a “DNA tagging spray” to try to curb disorderly behavior from soccer fans this season.

Cheshire police said Wednesday they will equip officers with the spray at all fourth-tier matches in the region, including for Crewe Alexandra’s game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The spray marks equipment, clothing and skin with an invisible uniquely-coded synthetic DNA solution that can be used for forensic evidence. It “clings to skin and clothing for months,” police said. The spray shows up under ultraviolet light.

“We know that the vast majority of football fans are law abiding, but unfortunately on occasions there are some who are intent on causing disorder, which is why a strong policing operation is essential,” said chief constable Mark Roberts, who is the lead for soccer policing in the UK.

“I’m confident that this new tool will make a real difference,” he added, “by helping to identify and deter the criminals who attend football matches here in Cheshire.”

