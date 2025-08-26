2026 Tampa Bay Rays Schedule

March 26 at St. Louis
March 28 at St. Louis
March 29 at St. Louis
March 30 at Milwaukee
March 31 at Milwaukee
April 1 at Milwaukee
April 3 at Minnesota
April 4 at Minnesota
April 5 at Minnesota
April 6 Chicago Cubs
April 7 Chicago Cubs
April 8 Chicago Cubs
April 10 N.Y. Yankees
April 11 N.Y. Yankees
April 12 N.Y. Yankees
April 14 at Chicago White Sox
April 15 at Chicago White Sox
April 16 at Chicago White Sox
April 17 at Pittsburgh
April 18 at Pittsburgh
April 19 at Pittsburgh
April 20 Cincinnati
April 21 Cincinnati
April 22 Cincinnati
April 24 Minnesota
April 25 Minnesota
April 26 Minnesota
April 27 at Cleveland
April 28 at Cleveland
April 29 at Cleveland
May 1 San Francisco
May 2 San Francisco
May 3 San Francisco
May 4 Toronto
May 5 Toronto
May 6 Toronto
May 7 at Boston
May 8 at Boston
May 9 at Boston
May 10 at Boston
May 11 at Toronto
May 12 at Toronto
May 13 at Toronto
May 15 Miami
May 16 Miami
May 17 Miami
May 18 Baltimore
May 19 Baltimore
May 20 Baltimore
May 22 at N.Y. Yankees
May 23 at N.Y. Yankees
May 24 at N.Y. Yankees
May 25 at Baltimore
May 26 at Baltimore
May 27 at Baltimore
May 29 L.A. Angels
May 30 L.A. Angels
May 31 L.A. Angels
June 1 Detroit
June 2 Detroit
June 3 Detroit
June 5 at Miami
June 6 at Miami
June 7 at Miami
June 8 Boston
June 9 Boston
June 10 Boston
June 12 at L.A. Angels
June 13 at L.A. Angels
June 14 at L.A. Angels
June 15 at L.A. Dodgers
June 16 at L.A. Dodgers
June 17 at L.A. Dodgers
June 19 Washington
June 20 Washington
June 21 Washington
June 22 Kansas City
June 23 Kansas City
June 24 Kansas City
June 25 Kansas City
June 26 Arizona
June 27 Arizona
June 28 Arizona
June 30 at Kansas City
July 1 at Kansas City
July 2 at Kansas City
July 3 at Houston
July 4 at Houston
July 5 at Houston
July 6 N.Y. Yankees
July 7 N.Y. Yankees
July 8 N.Y. Yankees
July 9 N.Y. Yankees
July 10 Seattle
July 11 Seattle
July 12 Seattle
July 17 at Boston
July 18 at Boston
July 19 at Boston
July 20 at Toronto
July 21 at Toronto
July 22 at Toronto
July 23 at Toronto
July 24 Cleveland
July 25 Cleveland
July 26 Cleveland
July 28 Texas
July 29 Texas
July 30 Texas
July 31 Chicago White Sox
Aug. 1 Chicago White Sox
Aug. 2 Chicago White Sox
Aug. 3 at Colorado
Aug. 4 at Colorado
Aug. 5 at Colorado
Aug. 7 at Seattle
Aug. 8 at Seattle
Aug. 9 at Seattle
Aug. 10 at Athletics
Aug. 11 at Athletics
Aug. 12 at Athletics
Aug. 14 Baltimore
Aug. 15 Baltimore
Aug. 16 Baltimore
Aug. 17 Baltimore
Aug. 18 Toronto
Aug. 19 Toronto
Aug. 20 Toronto
Aug. 21 at Baltimore
Aug. 22 at Baltimore
Aug. 23 at Baltimore
Aug. 24 at Detroit
Aug. 25 at Detroit
Aug. 26 at Detroit
Aug. 28 San Diego
Aug. 29 San Diego
Aug. 30 San Diego
Aug. 31 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 1 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 2 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 3 at Texas
Sept. 4 at Texas
Sept. 5 at Texas
Sept. 6 at Texas
Sept. 8 at Atlanta
Sept. 9 at Atlanta
Sept. 10 at Atlanta
Sept. 11 Houston
Sept. 12 Houston
Sept. 13 Houston
Sept. 15 Athletics
Sept. 16 Athletics
Sept. 17 Athletics
Sept. 18 Boston
Sept. 19 Boston
Sept. 20 Boston
Sept. 22 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 23 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 24 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia
Sept. 26 at Philadelphia
Sept. 27 at Philadelphia
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.