2026 Tampa Bay Rays Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 6:14 PM

March 26 at St. Louis

March 28 at St. Louis

March 29 at St. Louis

March 30 at Milwaukee

March 31 at Milwaukee

April 1 at Milwaukee

April 3 at Minnesota

April 4 at Minnesota

April 5 at Minnesota

April 6 Chicago Cubs

April 7 Chicago Cubs

April 8 Chicago Cubs

April 10 N.Y. Yankees

April 11 N.Y. Yankees

April 12 N.Y. Yankees

April 14 at Chicago White Sox

April 15 at Chicago White Sox

April 16 at Chicago White Sox

April 17 at Pittsburgh

April 18 at Pittsburgh

April 19 at Pittsburgh

April 20 Cincinnati

April 21 Cincinnati

April 22 Cincinnati

April 24 Minnesota

April 25 Minnesota

April 26 Minnesota

April 27 at Cleveland

April 28 at Cleveland

April 29 at Cleveland

May 1 San Francisco

May 2 San Francisco

May 3 San Francisco

May 4 Toronto

May 5 Toronto

May 6 Toronto

May 7 at Boston

May 8 at Boston

May 9 at Boston

May 10 at Boston

May 11 at Toronto

May 12 at Toronto

May 13 at Toronto

May 15 Miami

May 16 Miami

May 17 Miami

May 18 Baltimore

May 19 Baltimore

May 20 Baltimore

May 22 at N.Y. Yankees

May 23 at N.Y. Yankees

May 24 at N.Y. Yankees

May 25 at Baltimore

May 26 at Baltimore

May 27 at Baltimore

May 29 L.A. Angels

May 30 L.A. Angels

May 31 L.A. Angels

June 1 Detroit

June 2 Detroit

June 3 Detroit

June 5 at Miami

June 6 at Miami

June 7 at Miami

June 8 Boston

June 9 Boston

June 10 Boston

June 12 at L.A. Angels

June 13 at L.A. Angels

June 14 at L.A. Angels

June 15 at L.A. Dodgers

June 16 at L.A. Dodgers

June 17 at L.A. Dodgers

June 19 Washington

June 20 Washington

June 21 Washington

June 22 Kansas City

June 23 Kansas City

June 24 Kansas City

June 25 Kansas City

June 26 Arizona

June 27 Arizona

June 28 Arizona

June 30 at Kansas City

July 1 at Kansas City

July 2 at Kansas City

July 3 at Houston

July 4 at Houston

July 5 at Houston

July 6 N.Y. Yankees

July 7 N.Y. Yankees

July 8 N.Y. Yankees

July 9 N.Y. Yankees

July 10 Seattle

July 11 Seattle

July 12 Seattle

July 17 at Boston

July 18 at Boston

July 19 at Boston

July 20 at Toronto

July 21 at Toronto

July 22 at Toronto

July 23 at Toronto

July 24 Cleveland

July 25 Cleveland

July 26 Cleveland

July 28 Texas

July 29 Texas

July 30 Texas

July 31 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 1 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 2 Chicago White Sox

Aug. 3 at Colorado

Aug. 4 at Colorado

Aug. 5 at Colorado

Aug. 7 at Seattle

Aug. 8 at Seattle

Aug. 9 at Seattle

Aug. 10 at Athletics

Aug. 11 at Athletics

Aug. 12 at Athletics

Aug. 14 Baltimore

Aug. 15 Baltimore

Aug. 16 Baltimore

Aug. 17 Baltimore

Aug. 18 Toronto

Aug. 19 Toronto

Aug. 20 Toronto

Aug. 21 at Baltimore

Aug. 22 at Baltimore

Aug. 23 at Baltimore

Aug. 24 at Detroit

Aug. 25 at Detroit

Aug. 26 at Detroit

Aug. 28 San Diego

Aug. 29 San Diego

Aug. 30 San Diego

Aug. 31 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 1 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 2 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 3 at Texas

Sept. 4 at Texas

Sept. 5 at Texas

Sept. 6 at Texas

Sept. 8 at Atlanta

Sept. 9 at Atlanta

Sept. 10 at Atlanta

Sept. 11 Houston

Sept. 12 Houston

Sept. 13 Houston

Sept. 15 Athletics

Sept. 16 Athletics

Sept. 17 Athletics

Sept. 18 Boston

Sept. 19 Boston

Sept. 20 Boston

Sept. 22 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 23 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 24 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia

Sept. 26 at Philadelphia

Sept. 27 at Philadelphia

