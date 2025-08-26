Live Radio
2026 N.Y. Yankees Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 6:15 PM

March 25 at San Francisco

March 27 at San Francisco

March 28 at San Francisco

March 30 at Seattle

March 31 at Seattle

April 1 at Seattle

April 3 Miami

April 4 Miami

April 5 Miami

April 7 Athletics

April 8 Athletics

April 9 Athletics

April 10 at Tampa Bay

April 11 at Tampa Bay

April 12 at Tampa Bay

April 13 L.A. Angels

April 14 L.A. Angels

April 15 L.A. Angels

April 16 L.A. Angels

April 17 Kansas City

April 18 Kansas City

April 19 Kansas City

April 21 at Boston

April 22 at Boston

April 23 at Boston

April 24 at Houston

April 25 at Houston

April 26 at Houston

April 27 at Texas

April 28 at Texas

April 29 at Texas

May 1 Baltimore

May 2 Baltimore

May 3 Baltimore

May 4 Baltimore

May 5 Texas

May 6 Texas

May 7 Texas

May 8 at Milwaukee

May 9 at Milwaukee

May 10 at Milwaukee

May 11 at Baltimore

May 12 at Baltimore

May 13 at Baltimore

May 15 at N.Y. Mets

May 16 at N.Y. Mets

May 17 at N.Y. Mets

May 18 Toronto

May 19 Toronto

May 20 Toronto

May 21 Toronto

May 22 Tampa Bay

May 23 Tampa Bay

May 24 Tampa Bay

May 25 at Kansas City

May 26 at Kansas City

May 27 at Kansas City

May 29 at Athletics

May 30 at Athletics

May 31 at Athletics

June 2 Cleveland

June 3 Cleveland

June 4 Cleveland

June 5 Boston

June 6 Boston

June 7 Boston

June 8 at Cleveland

June 9 at Cleveland

June 10 at Cleveland

June 12 at Toronto

June 13 at Toronto

June 14 at Toronto

June 16 Chicago White Sox

June 17 Chicago White Sox

June 18 Chicago White Sox

June 19 Cincinnati

June 20 Cincinnati

June 21 Cincinnati

June 22 at Detroit

June 23 at Detroit

June 24 at Detroit

June 25 at Boston

June 26 at Boston

June 27 at Boston

June 28 at Boston

June 29 Detroit

June 30 Detroit

July 1 Detroit

July 3 Minnesota

July 4 Minnesota

July 5 Minnesota

July 6 at Tampa Bay

July 7 at Tampa Bay

July 8 at Tampa Bay

July 9 at Tampa Bay

July 10 at Washington

July 11 at Washington

July 12 at Washington

July 17 L.A. Dodgers

July 18 L.A. Dodgers

July 19 L.A. Dodgers

July 20 Pittsburgh

July 21 Pittsburgh

July 22 Pittsburgh

July 24 at Philadelphia

July 25 at Philadelphia

July 26 at Philadelphia

July 27 at Chicago White Sox

July 28 at Chicago White Sox

July 29 at Chicago White Sox

July 30 at Chicago White Sox

July 31 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 1 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 2 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 3 St. Louis

Aug. 4 St. Louis

Aug. 5 St. Louis

Aug. 7 Atlanta

Aug. 8 Atlanta

Aug. 9 Atlanta

Aug. 11 Seattle

Aug. 12 Seattle

Aug. 13 Seattle

Aug. 14 at Toronto

Aug. 15 at Toronto

Aug. 16 at Toronto

Aug. 18 at Baltimore

Aug. 19 at Baltimore

Aug. 20 at Baltimore

Aug. 21 Toronto

Aug. 22 Toronto

Aug. 23 Toronto

Aug. 25 Houston

Aug. 26 Houston

Aug. 27 Houston

Aug. 28 Boston

Aug. 29 Boston

Aug. 30 Boston

Aug. 31 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 1 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 2 at L.A. Angels

Sept. 4 at San Diego

Sept. 5 at San Diego

Sept. 6 at San Diego

Sept. 8 Colorado

Sept. 9 Colorado

Sept. 10 Colorado

Sept. 11 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 12 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 13 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 14 at Minnesota

Sept. 15 at Minnesota

Sept. 16 at Minnesota

Sept. 18 at Arizona

Sept. 19 at Arizona

Sept. 20 at Arizona

Sept. 22 Tampa Bay

Sept. 23 Tampa Bay

Sept. 24 Tampa Bay

Sept. 25 Baltimore

Sept. 26 Baltimore

Sept. 27 Baltimore

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

