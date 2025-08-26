Live Radio
2026 Chicago White Sox Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 6:21 PM

March 26 at Milwaukee

March 28 at Milwaukee

March 29 at Milwaukee

March 30 at Miami

March 31 at Miami

April 1 at Miami

April 2 Toronto

April 4 Toronto

April 5 Toronto

April 6 Baltimore

April 7 Baltimore

April 8 Baltimore

April 9 at Kansas City

April 10 at Kansas City

April 11 at Kansas City

April 12 at Kansas City

April 14 Tampa Bay

April 15 Tampa Bay

April 16 Tampa Bay

April 17 at Athletics

April 18 at Athletics

April 19 at Athletics

April 21 at Arizona

April 22 at Arizona

April 23 at Arizona

April 24 Washington

April 25 Washington

April 26 Washington

April 27 L.A. Angels

April 28 L.A. Angels

April 29 L.A. Angels

May 1 at San Diego

May 2 at San Diego

May 3 at San Diego

May 4 at L.A. Angels

May 5 at L.A. Angels

May 6 at L.A. Angels

May 8 Seattle

May 9 Seattle

May 10 Seattle

May 12 Kansas City

May 13 Kansas City

May 14 Kansas City

May 15 Chicago Cubs

May 16 Chicago Cubs

May 17 Chicago Cubs

May 18 at Seattle

May 19 at Seattle

May 20 at Seattle

May 22 at San Francisco

May 23 at San Francisco

May 24 at San Francisco

May 25 Minnesota

May 26 Minnesota

May 27 Minnesota

May 28 Minnesota

May 29 Detroit

May 30 Detroit

May 31 Detroit

June 1 at Minnesota

June 2 at Minnesota

June 3 at Minnesota

June 5 at Philadelphia

June 6 at Philadelphia

June 7 at Philadelphia

June 9 Atlanta

June 10 Atlanta

June 11 Atlanta

June 12 L.A. Dodgers

June 13 L.A. Dodgers

June 14 L.A. Dodgers

June 16 at N.Y. Yankees

June 17 at N.Y. Yankees

June 18 at N.Y. Yankees

June 19 at Detroit

June 20 at Detroit

June 21 at Detroit

June 22 Cleveland

June 23 Cleveland

June 24 Cleveland

June 26 Kansas City

June 27 Kansas City

June 28 Kansas City

June 29 at Baltimore

June 30 at Baltimore

July 1 at Baltimore

July 2 at Cleveland

July 3 at Cleveland

July 4 at Cleveland

July 5 at Cleveland

July 7 Boston

July 8 Boston

July 9 Boston

July 10 Athletics

July 11 Athletics

July 12 Athletics

July 17 at Toronto

July 18 at Toronto

July 19 at Toronto

July 20 at Texas

July 21 at Texas

July 22 at Texas

July 24 Houston

July 25 Houston

July 26 Houston

July 27 N.Y. Yankees

July 28 N.Y. Yankees

July 29 N.Y. Yankees

July 30 N.Y. Yankees

July 31 at Tampa Bay

Aug. 1 at Tampa Bay

Aug. 2 at Tampa Bay

Aug. 4 at Boston

Aug. 5 at Boston

Aug. 6 at Boston

Aug. 7 Cleveland

Aug. 8 Cleveland

Aug. 9 Cleveland

Aug. 11 Cincinnati

Aug. 12 Cincinnati

Aug. 13 Cincinnati

Aug. 14 at Detroit

Aug. 15 at Detroit

Aug. 16 at Detroit

Aug. 17 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 18 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 19 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 21 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 22 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 23 N.Y. Mets

Aug. 24 Texas

Aug. 25 Texas

Aug. 26 Texas

Aug. 28 at Minnesota

Aug. 29 at Minnesota

Aug. 30 at Minnesota

Aug. 31 at Houston

Sept. 1 at Houston

Sept. 2 at Houston

Sept. 3 at Houston

Sept. 4 Minnesota

Sept. 5 Minnesota

Sept. 6 Minnesota

Sept. 8 Pittsburgh

Sept. 9 Pittsburgh

Sept. 10 Pittsburgh

Sept. 11 at St. Louis

Sept. 12 at St. Louis

Sept. 13 at St. Louis

Sept. 14 at Cleveland

Sept. 15 at Cleveland

Sept. 16 at Cleveland

Sept. 17 Detroit

Sept. 18 Detroit

Sept. 19 Detroit

Sept. 20 Detroit

Sept. 22 at Kansas City

Sept. 23 at Kansas City

Sept. 24 at Kansas City

Sept. 25 Colorado

Sept. 26 Colorado

Sept. 27 Colorado

