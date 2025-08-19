2025 Little League World Series Glance

At Williamsport, Pa. All Times EDT UNITED STATES GREAT LAKES REGION, Clarendon Hills, Ill.; METRO REGION, Fairfield, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION,…

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times EDT

UNITED STATES

GREAT LAKES REGION, Clarendon Hills, Ill.; METRO REGION, Fairfield, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Upper Uwchlan Township, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Sioux Falls, S.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Las Vegas, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Braintree, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Irmo, S.C.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Richmond, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Queensland; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Santa Cruz, Aruba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czechia; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Chihuahua, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Arraijan, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

Double Elimination

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Game 1: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 5, Yabucoa (PR) 0

Game 2: Las Vegas (Nev.) 16, Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 1

Game 3: Arraijan (Panama) 7, Brisbane (Queensland) 2

Game 4: Fairfield (Conn.) 1, Richmond (Texas) 0

Thursday, Aug. 14

Game 5: Tokyo (Japan) 12, Brno (Czechia) 0

Game 6: Irmo (S.C.) 13, Braintree (Mass.) 0

Game 7: Taipei (Chinese Taipei) 3, Chihuahua (Mexico) 0

Game 8: Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2, Upper Uwchlan Township (Pa.) 0

Friday, Aug. 15

Game 9: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 4, Vancouver (British Columbia) 0

Game 10: Las Vegas (Nev.) 5, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3

Game 11: Santa Cruz (Aruba) 8, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Game 12: Fairfield (Conn.) 5, Honolulu (Hawaii) 1

Saturday, Aug. 16

Game 13: Brisbane (Queensland) 5, Brno (Czechia) 3

Game 14: Braintree (Mass.) 7, Richmond (Texas) 3

Game 15: Chihuahua (Mexico) 11, Yabucoa (PR) 5

Game 16: Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 3, Upper Uwchlan Township (Pa.) 2

Sunday, Aug. 17

Game 17: Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3, Braintree (Mass.) 2

Game 18: Vancouver (British Columbia) 12, Brisbane (Queensland) 0

Game 19: Honolulu (Hawaii) 9, Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 1

Game 20: Chihuahua (Mexico) 2, Arraijan (Panama) 1

Monday, Aug. 18

Game 21: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 4, Tokyo (Japan) 0

Game 22: Las Vegas (Nev.) 1, Irmo (S.C.) 0

Game 23: Taipei (Chinese Taipei) 4, Santa Cruz (Aruba) 0

Game 24: Fairfield (Conn.) 13, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 1

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Game 25: Tokyo (Japan) 6, Chihuahua (Mexico) 0

Game 26: Irmo (S.C.) 3, Honolulu (Hawaii) 0

Game 27: Vancouver (British Columbia) vs. Santa Cruz (Aruba), 5 p.m.

Game 28: Bonney Lake (Wash.) vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Game 29: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei), 1 p.m.

Game 30: Las Vegas (Nev.) vs. Fairfield (Conn.), 3 p.m.

Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Tokyo (Japan), 5 p.m.

Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Irmo (S.C.), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

International Championship

Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon

United States Championship

Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Third Place

Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.

Championship

Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.

