2025 Little League World Series Glance

UNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Clarendon Hills, Ill.; METRO REGION, Fairfield, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Upper Uwchlan Township, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Sioux Falls, S.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Las Vegas, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Braintree, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Irmo, S.C.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Richmond, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Queensland; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Santa Cruz, Aruba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czechia; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Chihuahua, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Arraijan, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Yabucoa, Puerto Rico
Double Elimination
Wednesday, Aug. 13
Game 1: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 5, Yabucoa (PR) 0
Game 2: Las Vegas (Nev.) 16, Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 1
Game 3: Arraijan (Panama) 7, Brisbane (Queensland) 2
Game 4: Fairfield (Conn.) 1, Richmond (Texas) 0
Thursday, Aug. 14
Game 5: Tokyo (Japan) 12, Brno (Czechia) 0
Game 6: Irmo (S.C.) 13, Braintree (Mass.) 0
Game 7: Taipei (Chinese Taipei) 3, Chihuahua (Mexico) 0
Game 8: Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2, Upper Uwchlan Township (Pa.) 0
Friday, Aug. 15
Game 9: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 4, Vancouver (British Columbia) 0
Game 10: Las Vegas (Nev.) 5, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3
Game 11: Santa Cruz (Aruba) 8, Arraijan (Panama) 2
Game 12: Fairfield (Conn.) 5, Honolulu (Hawaii) 1
Saturday, Aug. 16
Game 13: Brisbane (Queensland) 5, Brno (Czechia) 3
Game 14: Braintree (Mass.) 7, Richmond (Texas) 3
Game 15: Chihuahua (Mexico) 11, Yabucoa (PR) 5
Game 16: Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 3, Upper Uwchlan Township (Pa.) 2
Sunday, Aug. 17
Game 17: Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3, Braintree (Mass.) 2
Game 18: Vancouver (British Columbia) 12, Brisbane (Queensland) 0
Game 19: Honolulu (Hawaii) 9, Clarendon Hills (Ill.) 1
Game 20: Chihuahua (Mexico) 2, Arraijan (Panama) 1
Monday, Aug. 18
Game 21: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 4, Tokyo (Japan) 0
Game 22: Irmo (S.C.) vs. Las Vegas (Nev.), 3 p.m.
Game 23: Santa Cruz (Aruba) vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei), 5 p.m.
Game 24: Fairfield (Conn.) vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 19
Game 25: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Chihuahua (Mexico), 1 p.m.
Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Honolulu (Hawaii), 3 p.m.
Game 27: Vancouver (British Columbia) vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 28: Bonney Lake (Wash.) vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 20
Game 29: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 21
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 23
International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 24
Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
