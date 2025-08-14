2025 Little League World Series Glance

At Williamsport, Pa. All Times EDT UNITED STATES GREAT LAKES REGION, Clarendon Hills; METRO REGION, Fairfield, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Upper…

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times EDT

UNITED STATES

GREAT LAKES REGION, Clarendon Hills; METRO REGION, Fairfield, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Upper Uwchlan Township, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Sioux Falls, S.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Las Vegas, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Braintree, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Irmo, S.C.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Richmond, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Queensland; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Santa Cruz, Aruba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czechia; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Barquisimeto, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Chihuahua, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Arraijan, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

Double Elimination

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Game 1: Barquisimeto (Venezuela) 5, Yabucoa (PR) 0

Game 2: Las Vegas (Nev.) 16, Clarendon Hills 1

Game 3: Arraijan (Panama) 7, Brisbane (Queensland) 2

Game 4: Fairfield (Conn.) 1, Richmond (Texas) 0

Thursday, Aug. 14

Game 5: Tokyo (Japan) 12, Brno (Czechia) 0

Game 6: Irmo (S.C.) 13, Braintree (Mass.) 0

Game 7: Chihuahua (Mexico) vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei), 5 p.m.

Game 8: Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Upper Uwchlan Township (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15

Game 9: Vancouver (British Columbia) vs. Barquisimeto (Venezuela), 1 p.m.

Game 10: Bonney Lake (Wash.) vs. Las Vegas (Nev.), 3 p.m.

Game 11: Santa Cruz (Aruba) vs. Arraijan (Panama), 5 p.m.

Game 12: Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Fairfield (Conn.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Game 13: Brisbane (Queensland) vs. Brno (Czechia), 1 p.m.

Game 14: Richmond (Texas) vs. Braintree (Mass.), 3 p.m.

Game 15: Yabucoa (PR) vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 16: Clarendon Hills vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Game 17: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 18: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 19: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 20: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 18

Game 21: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 22: Irmo (S.C.) vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Game 25: Game 20 winner vs. Game 21 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 22 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 27: Game 18 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 28: Game 17 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 31: Game 25 winner vs. Game 27 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 32: Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

International Championship

Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon

United States Championship

Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Third Place

Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.

Championship

Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.

