16-year-old supersub scores last-gasp winner for Liverpool to beat 10-man Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Sixteen-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha scored a sensational last-gasp winner as Liverpool overcame 10-man Newcastle 3-2 in a Premier League game for the ages on Monday.

Newcastle played the second half with 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off just before halftime. When Liverpool, 1-0 up at the break, went 2-0 ahead seconds into the new half it looked like game over for Eddie Howe’s depleted side.

But Bruno Guimarães’ header in the 57th minute gave it a lifeline and the crowd of 52,200 at St James’ Park erupted in the 88th when substitute William Osula got on the end of a long punt to poke the ball past Allison and level the scores.

Second-half injuries to Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar prompted at least 11 minutes of added time and, as Newcastle continued to pound Liverpool’s ragged rearguard, it looked like it might grab the most unlikely of winners.

However, Arne Slot’s late substitutions shifted the balance again. Ngumoha was given his Premier league debut six minutes into added time and four minutes later the unmarked winger swept home the winner with aplomb.

The goal came four days before his 17th birthday and made him the fourth youngest scorer in Premier League history behind James Vaughan, James Milner, and Wayne Rooney.

“This is what makes the Premier League so special,” Slot said. “Every fan around the world would have enjoyed watching this game of football, also because their fans were amazing. I’m not too sure it was a football match today. It was set-piece after set-piece, long throw after long throw. We didn’t collapse and stood strong. We didn’t play well enough on the ball. I don’t think there was so much open play.”

The action on the field overshadowed the behind-the-scenes drama that dominated the buildup to what has become one of the league’s most anticipated matchups.

Most of the pre-game debate surrounded the fate of Newcastle’s unhappy striker Alexander Isak. The Sweden forward has been prolific for Newcastle over the last two seasons but he wants a transfer and has not played since the Saudi-owned club rejected Liverpool’s 110 million pound bid this month.

There was much talk about how Newcastle fans would confront the controversy, and before kickoff they unveiled a flag saluting coach Howe and a banner with the pointed message: “Nothing Is Achieved Alone. We Are A City. A Whole Population.”

Gordon looked to step into the main striking role and was a fiery presence during a thrilling first half.

Against the run of play, Ryan Gravenberch scored his first Liverpool game in the league in 16 months. Gordon then made it worse for Newcastle by chopping down Virgil van Dijk from behind, his second red card in the league.

Hugo Ekitike, who Newcastle wanted to sign in the offseason, poked home his second Liverpool goal in two games straight after halftime and Newcastle fell into damage limitation mode.

Guimaraes launched the comeback but Ngumoha will take the plaudits after an unforgettable game.

“It’s a dream debut I’m very, very pleased for Rio,” Van Dijk said. “He has to keep working hard, to stay humble but definitely have to enjoy this, because you can’t take these nights for granted. With the players we have in the squad, I’m sure he’ll be back in a hard training session tomorrow.”

The result left Liverpool as one of only three teams to win its first two games, along with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Howe’s side has one point from its first two games.

