Zimbabwe stuns Namibia to qualify for Rugby World Cup for first time since 1991

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Zimbabwe qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991 after upsetting Namibia…

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Zimbabwe qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991 after upsetting Namibia 30-28 in the Africa Cup final on Saturday.

Zimbabwe is the second side from Africa, after world champion South Africa, to secure a berth in the expanded 24-team World Cup in Australia in 2027. The Sables are also only the third side from Africa to reach the World Cup in the professional era.

Namibia has played in the last seven World Cups and remained in qualifying contention as the Africa Cup runner-up. It will meet the Asia championship runner-up, the United Arab Emirates, next Saturday in Uganda. The winner advances to the final qualification tournament.

Zimbabwe led 30-16 with 20 minutes to go but Namibia scored two tries to close the gap and missed a last-gasp penalty attempt from halfway.

The win was only Zimbabwe’s fourth over Namibia in 35 matches.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.