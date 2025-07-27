Young scores 24 points and Aces roll past Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, Jewell Loyd had a strong game off the bench and the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jackie Young scored 24 points, Jewell Loyd had a strong game off the bench and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings, who rested rookie star Paige Bueckers, 106-80 on Sunday.

Loyd came off the bench for the first time in her first season with the Aces to score 20 points, and Kierstan Bell replaced her and scored a career-high 19. The duo combined for seven 3-pointers as Las Vegas hit a season high 15, with five from Young.

A’ja Wilson scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists for Las Vegas (13-13), which snapped a two-game losing skid. NaLyssa Smith scored 11 points.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 for the Wings (7-19) with Haley Jones adding 15, DiJonai Carrington 14 and Teaira McCowan 12 with 13 rebounds.

Young had 14 points on four 3-pointers for the Aces in the first quarter, which ended with the score tied at 27, and the Wings shot 59%.

SUN 95, VALKYRIES 64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tina Charles scored 24 points, Bria Hartley and Marina Mabrey both added 15 and last-place Connecticut rolled to a win over Golden State.

The Sun (4-20) had a season high for points thanks to season bests of 12 3-pointers, 53% overall shooting (35 of 66) and 14 steals. French rookie Leila Lacan had six steals in just her sixth game.

Jacy Sheldon scored 13 points off the bench for the Sun, who turned 24 turnovers into 34 points to end a four-game skid.

Charles reached double figures for the 395th time, third in WNBA history behind Diana Taurasi (488) and Tina Thompson (404), and scored 20 points or more for the 185th time, second behind Taurasi (259). She played just 19 minutes.

Illana Rupert scored 13 points off the bench for the expansion Valkyries (11-13), who suffered their worst loss in franchise history in their second game since losing All-Star Kayla Thornton to a season-ending knee injury. Veronica Burton added 10 points.

Saniya Rivers hit a 3-pointer for a 3-2 lead and the Suns never looked back. It was 23-15 after one quarter and 49-33 at the half. The Sun outscored the Valkyries 46-31 in the second half.

Connecticut’s previous season high was 93 points in a 10-point win over Seattle prior to the four-game losing streak. The Storm visit the Sun on Monday night.

FEVER 93, SKY 78

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell hit seven 3-pointers and scored 35 points and Indiana defeated Chicago in a marquee matchup on Sunday that was missing stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Clark missed her fourth-straight game for Indiana with a groin injury and has only played in half of the team’s games and Reese was out for her second straight for the Sky with a back issue.

Aliyah Boston had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Fever (14-12), who have three double-figure wins over Chicago this season. Makayla Timpson had 14 points off the bench and Aari McDonald added 10.

Mitchell had her 100th career 20-point game, second in franchise history behind Tamika Catchings, and her ninth 30-point game. She also picked up her 200th career steal and the Fever turned 23 turnovers into 31 points.

