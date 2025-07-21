Yankees SS Anthony Volpe makes 12th error in loss at Toronto, tying him for most in AL

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Anthony Volpe has made “a few too many” fielding errors…

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Anthony Volpe has made “a few too many” fielding errors this season after the shortstop made his 12th miscue of the season in Monday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto. He’s now tied for most in the American League.

Volpe won the AL Gold Glove as a rookie shortstop in 2023, when he made 17 errors in 1,346 2/3 innings. He had 16 errors in 1,416 2/3 innings last year.

Volpe has played 846 2/3 defensive innings this season. He matched Kansas City’s Jonathan India for the AL lead with an errant throw to first base that led to a run in Toronto’s four-run fifth inning.

“I rushed the throw and pulled it and gave Goldy (first baseman Paul Goldschmidt) a tough pick to handle,” Volpe said.

It came one play after third baseman Oswald Peraza also made a throwing error that allowed a run to score.

Boone acknowledged that Volpe’s error total is high but insisted he’s not worried about the shortstop’s overall defensive performance.

“He’s still making a lot of rangy plays, he’s still making a lot of plays,” Boone said. “He just hasn’t been as consistent as he has in his first two years. That’s three or four plays we’re talking about.”

Volpe had an ice pack on his left shoulder following the game but both he and Boone insisted there are no health concerns.

Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón said he hasn’t lost faith in Volpe.

“Just hang with him,” Rodón said. “He’ll be better.”

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames had major league-high 13 errors entering play Monday. Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz and San Diego’s Manny Machado also had 12 errors.

The Yankees are 2-6 against Toronto this season, losing the past five meetings. New York is 10-17 against AL East opponents.

“It’s been a month now where we haven’t been our best,” Boone said. “We need to, obviously, start playing better consistently and putting wins in the win column. That’s all we can really worry about.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.