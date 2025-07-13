Yankees right-hander Luis Gil pitches 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil struck out six in 3 1/3 innings in a rehab…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil struck out six in 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Gil allowed one run on Charles McAdoo’s leadoff homer for New Hampshire in the fourth. He walked one while throwing 50 pitches, 36 for strikes.

Gil has been sidelined since spring training because of a right lat strain. He had to delay the beginning of his throwing program in April because the injury was healing slowly.

The return of Gil could provide a big lift for New York’s depleted rotation. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are out for the season because of elbow injuries.

Gil was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2024. He went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts for the AL East champions, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings.

Gil stopped a bullpen session on Feb. 28 because of tightness in his pitching shoulder. He went to New York for a second MRI that revealed a high-grade lat strain.

