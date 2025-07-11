Yankees public address announcer Paul Olden to miss weekend series, ending a run of 1,339 games

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees public address announcer Paul Olden will miss his first three games since assuming…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees public address announcer Paul Olden will miss his first three games since assuming the role 2009 due to a personal obligation, ending a streak of more than 1,300 games.

Olden will miss this weekend’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, ending a run of 1,339 regular-season and postseason games.

Olden will be replaced by New York City FC’s public address announcer Mark Fratto. Fratto has announced NYCFC’s games since the team’s inaugural MLS season in 2015 and also serves in the same capacity for the Washington Wizards and Washington Commanders.

The 71-year-old Olden was one of the Yankees television announcers in the mid-1990s and took over the public address duties when the Yankees moved to the new Yankee Stadium and replaced Jim Hall, the successor to Bob Sheppard, who held the job since 1951.

