Yankees prospect Spencer Jones homers in first 3 at-bats in Triple-A game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Yankees prospect Spencer Jones homered in his first three at-bats in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 10-8 loss to…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Yankees prospect Spencer Jones homered in his first three at-bats in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 10-8 loss to Rochester on Thursday.

A frequent subject of trade rumors, the left-handed hitting Jones — a towering figure at the plate at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds — took the minor league home run lead with 29.

The 24-year-old former Vanderbilt star has 13 homers in 19 games in Triple-A. New York drafted him 25th overall in 2022.

Jones had his first three-homer game, with all of them off Bryce Conley — and on two-strike pitches. In the first, Jones hit Bryce Conley’s changeup 401 feet to left-center. Jones led off the third with a 425-foot shot to right and added a 433-footer to center in the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, he made a sliding catch to end the inning.

He struck out in his fourth at-bat and popped out in his fifth.

___

P MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.