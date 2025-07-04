Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt goes on injured list and gets scan of sore forearm

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm soreness…

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm soreness Friday, one day after his start in Toronto was cut short following three innings.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Schmidt had an MRI on Friday, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after a 6-5 loss to the Mets that the team still was evaluating the scan.

“He’s going to miss a start or two at the very least,” Boone said. “We’ll see what we have when we get all the results.”

Schmidt allowed three runs and four hits, including George Springer’s two-run homer. He walked two.

The pitcher said he’s been dealing with soreness in his arm since his June 4 outing against Cleveland.

“Earlier on in the game it felt OK,” Schmidt said. “As the game progressed it sort of tightened up a little bit on me. … Just pitch to pitch I didn’t feel 100%. I felt like the whole night I was kind of guarding it a little bit on the breaking balls, really not ripping them or trying to get a lot behind them.”

Schmidt had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, a month before the Yankees selected him with the 16th overall pick in the amateur draft. In his sixth major league season, he is 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts.

Schmidt left a June 21 start against Baltimore after a career-high 103 pitches in seven hitless innings, part of a streak of 28 1/3 scoreless innings.

“Any time you’re getting an MRI on your forearm, or whatever the body part is, you’re not feeling happy about it,” Schmidt said. “I’m praying everything is going to be clean and minor. We’ll see what happens.”

Right-hander Luis Gil, sidelined since straining his right lat during spring training, will throw either a third batting practice session on Tuesday or Wednesday, or start a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, threw to hitters on June 21 for the first time since getting hurt. Boone said the 27-year-old right-hander will throw 45-50 pitches this time.

“I’m not sure if it’s a three-up live because sometimes we like them to get to that number in a more controlled environment just so we don’t have to pull a plug,” Boone said.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, out since June because of a strained right oblique, has not started throwing.

“I think he’s getting close to playing catch, but he has not started playing catch yet,” Boone said.

New York recalled right-hander Scott Effross and left-hander Jayvien Sandridge from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Right-hander Clayton Beeter was optioned to the RailRiders after replacing Schmidt on Thursday night and taking the loss in the 8-5 defeat as the Yankees were swept in a four-game series against the Blue Jays and dropped out of the AL East lead.

