Yankees’ Luis Gil allows 5 runs in first rehab start at Triple-A level

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York Yankees injured right-hander Luis Gil allowed four hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Gil allowed a home run to the first batter he faced, outfielder Robert Hassell III, in his outing against Rochester, the Nationals’ top minor league team.

Gil walked three and struck out four. He threw 67 pitches, 44 strikes.

Gil strained a lat in spring training and has not pitched in the majors this season. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings last season.

Gil made two rehab outings at Double-A Somerset, one on July 13 and a second July 18, before moving up to Triple-A. There’s a possibility his next start comes in the majors.

“Definitely getting there,” New York manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday before the Yankees’ game in Toronto. It’s been a good build up for him. We get through this one and see where we’re at.”

