World Tour Citi Open Results

Monday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Ethan Quinn, United States, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-5, 6-1.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Beibit Zhukayev, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Colton Smith, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Billy Harris, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Victoria Mboko, Canada, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Maya Joint, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Qualification

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sofia Kenin and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

