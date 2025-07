World Tour Citi Open Results

Thursday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Citi Open at…

Thursday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Yibing Wu, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Brandon Nakashima (14), United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Jiri Lehecka (11), Czechia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (12), Spain, def. Learner Tien, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Ben Shelton (4), United States, def. Gabriel Diallo (15), Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (3), Monaco, def. Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.

