World Tour Citi Open Results

Wednesday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jiri Lehecka (11), Czechia, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Yibing Wu, China, def. Alexei Popyrin (10), Australia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego (16), Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Yunchaokete Bu, China, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Taylor Fritz (1), United States, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Yuki Bhambri (4), India, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 10-6.

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Ellen Perez and Maya Joint, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

