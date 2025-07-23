World Tour Citi Open Results

Wednesday
At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Jiri Lehecka (11), Czechia, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Yibing Wu, China, def. Alexei Popyrin (10), Australia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.
Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego (16), Italy, 7-5, 7-5.
Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Yunchaokete Bu, China, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Taylor Fritz (1), United States, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Magda Linette (8), Poland, 6-4, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Yuki Bhambri (4), India, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3), 10-6.
Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Ellen Perez and Maya Joint, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
